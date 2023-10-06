MJF says he ‘dropped the ball’ on Dynamite this week

AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman posted some thoughts about utilizing criticism for his followers on Twitter/X this morning (Oct. 6):

Advice from a guy whose been fortunate enough to have accomplished a lot in his profession at a young age. I’ve noticed something with people in my generation and hopefully this helps you young Poors out there. When you are criticized, of course allow it to upset you. You’re only human. But it doesn’t matter how good you are at your job, never blow off criticism. Use it. Never rest on your laurels. There’s always room for growth.

In response one of them shared some criticism of how MJF’s been asking fans to chant the derogatory nicknames he’s made up for Bullet Club Gold on Dynamite the past few weeks, calling it “pray that someone doesn’t walk into the room level entertainment”.

Friedman took his own advice, while also reminding folks that even his weaker moments are among AEW’s most watched:

Already have. I could sit here and tell you I’ve consistently been the biggest ratings draw in my company for some time. I can say that I’ve also been universally praised. But the fact is I dropped the ball this week. There’s a lot of eyes on me. I can’t afford to do that. Look forward to picking the ball back up on Wednesday [he later corrected himself, as Dynamite is famously on Tuesday next week]. Also. For reference. It was the biggest quarter hour growth of the entire show. It be easy to chalk that up as a win. That’s just not how I operate. If you can be better. Do better.

MJF hasn’t been announced for “Title Tuesday” opposite WWE NXT, but it sounds like he plans to be on the Oct. 10 episode. We’ll see how and if he incorporates this feedback and does better.