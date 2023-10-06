Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Oct. 6 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Stockton Arena in Stockton, California (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features a 4-way match with the winner earning a shot at Eddie Kingston’s ROH world championship. It will be Johnny TV vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lince Dorado vs. Komander.

Also on the card: The Hardys & The Best Friends team up in 8-man tag action, Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida join forces against Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR OCT. 6