NJPW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is still on the mend following an ankle injury she suffered in May. Even so, she remains a hot topic in pro wrestling, especially after she attended AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium in late August.

AEW’s next pay-per-view on the schedule is Full Gear 2023, which is scheduled to take place on November 18 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. During an Instagram Live stream, Moné was asked if she will be in attendance for that AEW event as well.

Here’s what she had to say about it:

“When is that? I don’t know, I got to ask my friend. A little A-E-Dub, it’s coming here in LA, I guess...Sure, if I’m free. I gotta see. I gotta check the schedule. I know we’re really busy. We’re doing a lot of things. Traveling a lot.”

On the surface, it seems like Mercedes doesn’t know much of anything about AEW Full Gear, so who knows if she’ll actually be there or not. But she’s at least open to the idea if she receives an invite, and hey, that walking boot appears to be gone...

Do you think it’s inevitable that Mercedes Moné will compete in an AEW ring shortly after she is cleared to return from injury? Let us know if you think she’ll be there in attendance at Full Gear in Los Angeles, Cagesiders.