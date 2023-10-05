Adam Cole needs two surgeries and lots of screws for his ‘soul-crushing’ broken ankle

Adam Cole suffered a broken ankle two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, but we still don’t have a great idea for how much ring time he is going to miss. Hell, some folks out there think the whole thing is a work, especially because he has yet to have surgery to repair the damage.

On his Twitch stream, Cole revealed more details on the status of his ankle. He will need two surgeries, eight screws, and a plate when all is said and done:

“Obviously, as many people know, my ankle is broken. And when it’s all said and done, when I’m eventually able to get everything all fixed, I’m gonna need to get two surgeries, and it will be a total of eight screws and a plate in my ankle. So, not ideal. It’s incredibly painful. It’s the most painful injury I’ve ever had...speaking to doctors, just an absolute freak type of thing. Just, no idea how it happened. But I’m doing my best to stay as positive as I can. Obviously, this is soul-crushing. It’s really, really a bummer. If anything, it’s more painful mentally. And physically it really, really hurts as well.”

Cole went on to thank his Twitch community for being part of his great support system during difficult times like this:

“I want to say thank you, to all of you, for constantly being a ray of sunshine in my life. When things are going great, you make my life better. When I’m having a rough patch, you make that better too. So I can’t thank you all enough for having my back, and your kind words, and the kind messages. We are gonna get through this. That’s just what we do, baby.”

