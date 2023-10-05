There’s a wrestling war coming our way next Tuesday night (Oct. 10) when NXT and AEW Dynamite go head-to-head on Tony Khan’s birthday. You can thank the Major League Baseball playoffs for bumping AEW out of its usual Wednesday night time slot for the week.

Both companies are loading up their TV shows in anticipation of a hotly contested ratings battle on Tuesday night. On the WWE side of things, they are bringing in the big guns like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, and more. Will it be enough to score a ratings win over AEW?

With that in mind, John Cena tweeted this morning about his upcoming appearance on NXT. In his own words, it’s a “CANNOT MISS” show:

N-X-T! N-X-T! N-X-T!

Thank you to @Carmelo_WWE for the opportunity to be there LIVE on @WWENXT on what will be a CANNOT MISS show on Tuesday! C U Then!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/cPnUP6UV7l — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, AEW is hyping up their Title Tuesday card next week as the BEST DYNAMITE EVER. Their loaded card features stars like Adam “Edge” Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Saraya, Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho.

Wrestling fans will have to make a choice on which show to watch live. Will you see Cena next Tuesday, will you watch Copeland’s debut match in AEW, or will you be flipping back and forth between both shows like it’s the Attitude Era all over again?

