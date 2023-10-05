AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara competed in a trios match at WrestleDream this past weekend alongside Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita. They defeated the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi, with Guevara scoring the winning fall for his team over his former mentor Jericho.

In the media scrum after that show, Tony Khan announced a tag team match of Guevara and Takeshita vs. Jericho and Omega for this week’s (Oct. 4) anniversary episode of Dynamite. But Guevara wasn’t cleared for the match, and was instead replaced by Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Guevara was pulled from Dynamite due to a concussion he suffered at WrestleDream. It’s not clear when he’ll be back, or whether the concussion was diagnosed as being mild this time.

“Sammy got a concussion on the pay-per-view, is what happened. So he’s out until...It’s a concussion story, could be next week, could be who knows? But yeah, he’s out.”

Hopefully Sammy will be back soon. For now, Powerhouse Hobbs represents the Don Callis Family for a match against Jericho next week on the Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite.