Adam Copeland speared a couple of wrestlers after AEW Dynamite went off the air

Last night’s (Oct. 4) episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air shortly after Christian Cage told Adam Copeland to “Go fuck yourself.” That was Christian’s response to Adam’s idea that they reunite for one last run together as a team.

It’s not all that surprising that Christian rejected Copeland’s proposal, given the Rated R Superstar ruined Christian’s plan to injure Sting with a Conchairto at WrestleDream.

After Christian exited the ring and made his way up the ramp, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne came out to end the broadcast by staring down Copeland, with the commentators hyping up Copeland vs. Luchasaurus next week on the Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite.

But that wasn’t how things ended for the live fans in attendance. Luchasaurus stormed the ring looking to get a piece of Adam, and it didn’t work out so well for him or Nick Wayne:

Christian briefly stuck his head in the ring after Copeland speared Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, but then thought better of it and took his leave, holding up the TNT title.

How do you like the way the Rated R era of AEW is going so far, Cagesiders?