AEW rolled into Stockton Arena in Stockton, California, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Oct. 6) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta beat Levi Shapiro & Colt Stevens in a very quick tag team match.

Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida were victorious in a tag match against Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir.

The Best Friends & The Hardys defeated Daddy Magic, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia & Angelo Parker in an 8-man tag team match.

Komander picked up the win over Lince Dorado, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Johnny TV in a 4-way match. As a result, Komander earns a future title match against ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday at 10 pm ET on TNT?