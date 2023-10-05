Toni Storm’s big announcement was perfect

We’ve been big fans of the delusional/deranged starlet character Toni Storm’s been developing on AEW television since she dropped the Women’s World title to HIkaru Shida back in August. So we were very excited when Tony Khan teased a “big announcement” from Storm Oct. 4’s Fourth Anniversary episode of Dynamite.

That announcement came at the end of the “Portrait of a Star” series Toni’s been doing with RJ City across AEW’s shows. Aghast when Renee Paquette’s Wrestle Aunts partner/nemesis mentions how long she’s been wrestling, Storm realizes she’s “Timeless”.

On this week's episode of Toni Storm: Portrait of a Star.



We witness a revelation as Toni Storm realizes she is "Timeless."



Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RJCity1 | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/KBXgWjbUkE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

So her big announcement is that she gave herself a nickname. Which is a fun way to poke fun at big announcements in AEW & in wrestling, and fits perfectly with this gimmick.

The entrance that goes along with it is just as good.

Please give an awed hush for the debut of #Timeless Toni Storm!



Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/KI8xGq98DC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

We’ve seen characters like this from time-to-time — the smudged make-up look Storm’s used last night is especially reminiscent of Chelsea Green’s “Hot Mess” act in Impact — but the “Mommy Dearest” spin makes it it’s own thing.

It’ll be interesting to see where they take it from here. But even if this is the peak, it’s already a hit.

Let us know what you think in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Oct. 4 WrestleDream fallout/4th Anniversary edition of Dynamite — including an extended cut of all the “Portrait of a Star” clips and the Timeless One’s win over Skye Blue — in the following playlist:

