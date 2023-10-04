Tony Khan unveils AEW’s ‘best card on Dynamite EVER’ for fight with WWE NXT

As you may have heard, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will renew ratings hostilities next Tuesday (Oct. 10) when TBS’ coverage of the Major League Baseball Playoffs bumps the former off its regular night.

This has been a big topic of conversation on the wrestle web all day, because last night (Oct. 3) WWE announced they’re bringing some of the biggest guns to NXT next week in an attempt to win a head-to-head battle their third/developmental brand routinely lost when both shows were on Wednesdays from Oct. 2010-April 2021.

How would AEW respond? They’d already started calling their show “Title Tuesday”, and booked Saraya defending her Women’s World championship against two-time former champ Hikaru Shida. Adam “Edge” Copeland will have his first AEW match against Luchasaurus, which got a little more personal after his opponent’s handler — TNT champion Christian Cage — told his old friend to go screw tonight.

Tony Khan added four matches to the line-up tonight, and none of them are small:

• Jon Moxley will return for his first action since suffering a concussion en route to losing the International title to Rey Fenix at last month’s Grand Slam Dynamite. He’ll try to reclaim the belt from Fenix, who’s even more banged up than he was after successfully defending his title against The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson on tonight’s Fourth Anniversary show.

• Two men who picked up big wins at WrestleDream will fight for a shot at Cage’s TNT title, when Bryan Danielson faces Swerve Strickland for the first time ever.

• Chris Jericho will try to get a measure of revenge for his recent tag partner Kenny Omega, taking on Powerhouse Hobbs one week after Hobbs allied himself with Don Callis and took out Omega with a steel chair.

• And fresh off challenging Maxwell Jacob Friedman to an AEW World title match at Full Gear, Jay White will face a former champ in Hangman Page, who coming off a loss to Strickland in Seattle last weekend.

Is it a line-up that can take down a loaded NXT? This birthday boy thinks so...

Don't miss the west coast feed of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite coming up on @TBSNetwork West

+

Remember #AEWDynamite is on Tuesday next week 10/10 (my birthday), and it's the best card on Dynamite EVER for #TitleTuesday!



See you later tonight on TBS West, + next Tuesday on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2023

We’ll find out next Wednesday — after what looks like an amazing night of pro wrestling, Tues., Oct. 10 on USA and TBS.