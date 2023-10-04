Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho faced each other on the premiere episode of Dynamite in 2019. On the Oct. 4’s Fourth Anniversary edition of Dynamite, the two legendary wrestlers got a measure of revenge for their latest loss to The Don Callis Family last Sunday at WrestleDream.

It was a heck of a fight, but Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher (filing in for Sammy Guevara, who wasn’t cleared) took the pin — and it seemed like the two Winnipeg guys could celebrate.

Unfortunately, Callis had another trick up his sleeve.

Powerhouse Hobbs has been teasing his next move since his big meaty match with Miro at All Out. It looks like that move is joining Callis’ Family.

Bit of an upgrade from QTV, no?

The big meaty man made an immediate statement, joining Callis & Konsuke Takeshita in a thorough dismantling of Jericho — and especially of Omega. Le Champion tried to protect his enemy-turned-partner when he was duct taped to the ropes, but Powerhouse cleared him out of the way. He then handed a (hopefully gimmicked) chair to Don, who cracked his disowned nephew over the head with it.

HOBBS IS HERE!



And he is destroying Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega!!!



Is he the newest member of Don Callis’ family?



Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IamJericho | @KennyOmegaManX | @TrueWillieHobbs | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/e6ykV0v1B3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

Can anyone stop Callis’ Family with Hobbs in it?

