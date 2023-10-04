Jay White steals MJF’s AEW World title as they set a PPV date

Bullet Club Gold rolled out on Oct. 4’s Fourth Anniversary edition of Dynamite, but they were without Jay White (and Cardblade). That’s because after Switchblade stepped to AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman last Wednesday, he was taken out by a group of masked attackers... including one wearing MJF’s “Devil” mask.

Over the weekend at WrestleDream, the champ denied having anything to do with that, but the Bang Bang Gang wasn’t buying it.

Juice Robinson & The Gunns mocked MJF for a bit, but he didn’t wait too long to show up. Or to give them nicknames like the one he gave White (Tofu).

As proof he wouldn’t deny the attack if he’d been involved, Max ran through the heinous things he’s done over AEW’s history. If he’ll admit to those, why wouldn’t he tell The Ass Boys (The Gunns) and Talentless Taint (Robinson) admit to taking out Switchblade?

What he would do for the folks in Stockton, California is give them an alliterative Street Fight. That was a trap, of course. The #1 Gunslinger was healthy enough to jump MJF from behind. BCG left hims laying, took his belt, and issued a challenge for next month at Full Gear.

The champ (out here again without his best friend Adam Cole, who delayed surgery to hang out with Roderick Strong & The Kingdom) wasted no time telling White he’s on!

This is the first match announced for Sat., Nov. 18’s PPV at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Still no answers about who was behind last Wednesday’s backstage assault on Switchblade.

