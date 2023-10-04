Wardlow’s back, and he’s all business

Wardlow’s been missing from AEW since June, when Christian Cage & Luchasaurus took the TNT title from him on the premiere episode of Collision.

The big man wasn’t advertised for the 4th Anniversary episode of Dynamite tonight (Oct. 4), but when Griff Garrison was sent to the ring (who hasn’t been on an AEW show since the Darks went away; Brian Pillman, Jr.’s old Varsity Blondes partner has been active in Ring of Honor) — he probably should have known trouble was coming.

Mr. Mayhem wasn’t in the mood for fun and games. Wardlow was all business, softening Garrison up and then delivering powerbombs until referee Paul Turner stopped the match and declared him the winner. With that done, the War Dog headed for the exit immediately.

Wardlow looked great, but the problem he’s run into the past hasn’t gone away. Will AEW find time for the three-time TNT champ? We shall see.

