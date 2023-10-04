AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Oct. 4, 2023): Adam Copeland speaks

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Oct. 4) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California, celebrating Dynamite’s fourth anniversary and sorting through the fallout of last Sunday’s WrestleDream PPV.

Fallout that included the arrival of The Rated R Superstar Edge Adam Copeland, who will get a microphone tonight to talk about being All Elite, and siding with Darby Allin & Sting against his old partner Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Luchasaurus.

The show will also feature Rey Fenix defending his International championship against Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, the latest team-up between Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega as they try to get their win back from The Don Callis Family’s Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita, and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 4