Tony Khan has an important announcement (part 712)

It’s been a while since one of Tony Khan’s huge/important/special announcements has popped a rating for an AEW shows. But that won’t stop the owner, president & head of creative from trying.

Smart-ass headline aside, we don’t actually know if the one being promised for Dynamite tomorrow (Nov. 1) is TK’s 712th announcement. But it sure feels like it.

Tomorrow, November 1

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

I Have An Important Announcement



For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I'll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite

The hope is that this is something truly meaningful, like a streaming deal. But it’s hard to muster up much excitement since it feels like we’re promised one of these roughly once every two weeks. Even when the reveal is objectively pretty remarkable like a PPV at Wembley Stadium, we’ve been through so many debatable dream matches, reality show premiere dates, and show location reveals that it’s hard to get too pumped.

But maybe this will be one that changes our minds. Tony Khan’s “important announcement for AEW fans worldwide” joins a show that will also feature:

• Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW International championship • MJF & three TBD partners vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns) for physical possession of the AEW World title belt • Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Start guessing what the announcement will be below, Cagesiders.