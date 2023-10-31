 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eddie Kingston wishes things worked out differently between CM Punk & AEW

But he still doesn’t like Punk, and doesn’t give a f*** what he does now that he’s gone.

By Sean Rueter
As the CM Punk/AEW relationship was falling apart for good, a lot of people pointed to Eddie Kingston’s promos on Punk from their 2021 feud.

Now, with Punk gone, Kingston was asked by Adrian Hernandez if he felt bad that the promo resurfaced in the buildup to All In and Punk’s eventual firing by Tony Khan. Eddie’s answer is very Eddie, but also includes recognition that Punk’s presence was good for AEW in some respects — and even regret that he’s still not there:

“No, I’m doing my job. Then that’s how I felt. I didn’t know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn’t care. It’s how I felt — I didn’t want him there. Me and Punk don’t like each other, and that’s fine. You’re not gonna like everybody you work with, you know what I mean?

“Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But, other than that, I don’t give a fuck what he does, you know what I mean? [Laughs] Because me and him never got along anyway... We don’t have to be best friends to fight each other. It makes it better when we’re not best friends, you know, when we have to fight each other. I don’t wish him bad, but I don’t wish him good either because I don’t give a fuck. [Laughs] That’s it.”

Like the man said, that’s it.

