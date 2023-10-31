Eddie Kingston wishes things worked out differently between CM Punk & AEW

As the CM Punk/AEW relationship was falling apart for good, a lot of people pointed to Eddie Kingston’s promos on Punk from their 2021 feud.

Perfect time to repost this. When Eddie Kingston "shot" on CM Punk which made for fantastic entertaining television.



Wrestling is so much fun when you blend reality with kayfabe. pic.twitter.com/6WKti9G15x — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) August 19, 2022

Now, with Punk gone, Kingston was asked by Adrian Hernandez if he felt bad that the promo resurfaced in the buildup to All In and Punk's eventual firing by Tony Khan. Eddie's answer is very Eddie, but also includes recognition that Punk's presence was good for AEW in some respects — and even regret that he's still not there:

“No, I’m doing my job. Then that’s how I felt. I didn’t know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn’t care. It’s how I felt — I didn’t want him there. Me and Punk don’t like each other, and that’s fine. You’re not gonna like everybody you work with, you know what I mean? “Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But, other than that, I don’t give a fuck what he does, you know what I mean? [Laughs] Because me and him never got along anyway... We don’t have to be best friends to fight each other. It makes it better when we’re not best friends, you know, when we have to fight each other. I don’t wish him bad, but I don’t wish him good either because I don’t give a fuck. [Laughs] That’s it.”

Over the weekend at @njpwglobal's #NJFSU I spoke with Eddie Kingston for over 25+ mins and we talked about all a lot including CM Punk and that infamous promo on #AEWRampage



Watch Here: https://t.co/kS47BuVESg pic.twitter.com/KBFAkm0Xj4 — Adrian Hernandez (@AdrianRadio93) October 31, 2023

Like the man said, that’s it.