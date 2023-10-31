Omega/MJF doesn’t help Collision against World Series

The numbers are in for the Oct. 28 episode of Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last Saturday’s show drew an audience of 472,000 and did a .13 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are down from the previous week, ending a two week upswing. Wrestling Observer points out the episode had the second smallest audience and the lowest demo rating of any Collision that didn’t air on the same day as a WWE premium live event.

Disappointing considering the PPV-worthy MJF vs. Kenny Omega World title match which main event-ed the latest Collision. AEW did face even more live sports competition than usual on Saturday night — in addition to the usual college football slate, there was also Game 2 of the World Series on FOX. The Observer reports “there were over 25 million people watching baseball and football head-to-head with Collision.”

It’s not clear if there will baseball this Saturday, but if there is it will a winner-takes-the-championship Game 7 that will have a lot of eyes on it. There’s also WWE’s Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia during the afternoon, and the last time that happened (July 1’s Money in the Bank from London) it still seemed to impact AEW’s ratings.

We’ll see what happens on Nov. 4. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its history:

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.