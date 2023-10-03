It was Adam Copeland rather than Edge who arrived in AEW at WrestleDream on Sunday night (Oct. 1). But while WWE trademarks kept Copeland from using the name he went into that company’s Hall of Fame under, they couldn’t keep him from entering to Alter Bridge’s “Metalingus” — his instantly recognizable theme music.

Copeland explained at the post-PPV media scrum that he’ll use the song some fans think is called “On This Day” wherever he goes thanks to his friend, and Alter Bridge guitarist, Mark Tremonti. But there was one noticeable difference between the version he came out to in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena this weekend and the ones we’ve been hearing on WWE programming for years.

Rather than the usual “You think you know me” entrance, we heard a different voice say “You think you know him”...

Now, Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller confirmed with The Rated R Superstar (that wasn’t trademarked, either) that it’s his Hall of Fame wife Beth Phoenix whose voice we hear saying the slightly altered line. What’s more Copeland and Phoenix recorded the clip themselves.

Adam did say his wife takes all his ideas and makes them better...