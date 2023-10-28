Rush has yet to wrestle in AEW since he announced that he re-signed with the promotion back in July. However, there have been plenty of vignettes on Collision teasing the return of LFI for a while now, so it was just a matter of time until we saw the group back on our TV screens.

It finally happened tonight.

Dax Harwood had just lost a singles match against Ricky Starks. House of Black showed up afterwards to join Starks and Big Bill for a post-match beatdown on FTR, but that’s when Rush and LFI crashed the scene. They have always been heels in AEW, so it looked like FTR might be in even more trouble, until LFI turned around and attacked Malakai Black’s group:

Are you excited to see what’s coming next in AEW for LFI, FTR, and House of Black? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.