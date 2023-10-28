Bryan Danielson has a broken orbital bone (UPDATED)

Update: AEW says Danielson needs surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the year.

The original story is below this line.

This week’s episode of Dynamite had an awkward ending with another Bryan Danielson injury, though it wasn’t quite clear if it was a shoot or a work. Danielson got hurt wrestling in a tag team match alongside fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada.

Claudio provided an update on Danielson’s health during tonight’s (Oct. 28) episode of Collision. He revealed that “The American Dragon” has a broken orbital bone:

Bryan Danielson broke his orbital bone in his Tag Team match with @rainmakerXokada & @orangecassidy, and now @ClaudioCSRO wants revenge!



It starts THIS WEDNESDAY when he fights #AEW International Champ Orange Cassidy for the Title on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/z5cqg0TsdR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023

Castagnoli didn’t know if Danielson’s broken orbital bone was caused by Cassidy’s Orange Punch or Okada’s Rainmaker. He blames both of them for injuring his friend, and he’s coming for revenge.

Claudio has a chance to get revenge on Cassidy when he challenges him for the AEW International championship next week on Dynamite.

As for Danielson, well, he’s already said this is his final year as a full-time pro wrestler. I don’t think going on the injured list was exactly what he had in mind when he said that. An injury like this should theoretically prevent him from competing on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles. But then again, maybe the whole thing is a work.

What’s your reaction to Claudio’s news about Bryan, Cagesiders?