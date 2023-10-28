On last night’s Rampage, AEW World Trios Champions Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed announced that they have a special celebration planned for next Saturday’s (Nov. 4) episode of Collision. It will be their 69th day with the gold, so you know what means:

Max Caster continued creeping on MJF by saying he wants to invite him to their National 69 Day celebration so that he can 69 him. Daddy Ass and Anthony Bowens tried to shut that idea down, but on tonight’s Collision, Caster remained hopeful about celebrating their special day with Maxwell Jacob Friedman:

I don’t think a three-way scissoring party will suffice to celebrate National 69 Day, so who knows just how wild this segment is going to get.

Is your body prepared to celebrate National 69 Day with Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed next week on Collision?