On last night’s Rampage, AEW World Trios Champions Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed announced that they have a special celebration planned for next Saturday’s (Nov. 4) episode of Collision. It will be their 69th day with the gold, so you know what means:
Next week on Saturday Night #AEWCollision, it’s a very special day for #AEW World Trios Champions #TheAcclaimed & Daddy Ass: #National69Day!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2023
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@PlatinumMax | @bowens_official | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/JNnDdBrudV
Max Caster continued creeping on MJF by saying he wants to invite him to their National 69 Day celebration so that he can 69 him. Daddy Ass and Anthony Bowens tried to shut that idea down, but on tonight’s Collision, Caster remained hopeful about celebrating their special day with Maxwell Jacob Friedman:
Next Saturday on #AEWCollision on TNT, the #AEW World Trios Champions #TheAcclaimed and #DaddyAss will celebrate National 69 Day!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
Nice.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@platinummax | @bowens_official | @realbillygunn pic.twitter.com/l4nqCvAaW4
I don’t think a three-way scissoring party will suffice to celebrate National 69 Day, so who knows just how wild this segment is going to get.
Is your body prepared to celebrate National 69 Day with Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed next week on Collision? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments below, Cagesiders.
