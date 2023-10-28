Hikura Shida’s next world title defense is a Fright Night Fight

Halloween is closing in, so there’s no better time for a Fright Night Fight on Collision (Oct. 28). This is AEW’s final show before the ghoulish holiday, and they are jumping in on the fun for a title bout with a zombie. Hikaru Shida is set to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Abadon.

Abadon earned the shot on Rampage by winning a #1 contender four-way over Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue. In case you forgot, Abadon is a freakazoid.

Abadon pulled off the upset!



She will now face the #AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shiday TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!



Abadon pulled off the upset! She will now face the AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on AEW Collision.

No specifics have been given about the Fright Night Fight stipulation.

Abadon is a fitting opponent for Shida, considering the Halloween timing. They also have spooky history over the years. Shida first encountered the creepy fiend in a Dark match in 2020. Shida was spooked, but she kept her composure to deliver the kill shot for victory.

Their next meeting was a title defense by Shida on New Year’s Smash in 2021. Abadon took a chomp out of Shida’s neck, but the Shining Samurai was still able to prevail in the end with a KO blow.

And now the rivalry is renewed. Shida is 2-0 and likely to be 3-0 in this personal series. Despite a predictable outcome, it should still be a fun match. Shida is coming prepared with special serum from Resident Evil.

The advertised lineup for Collision (Oct. 28) includes:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

“Switchblade” Jay White vs. AR Fox

House of Black in action

Get in the mood with this snazzy hype video for MJF versus Omega.

“MJF already has the title, can he take the record from Kenny Omega?”



"MJF already has the title, can he take the record from Kenny Omega?" An AEW World Title Match of epic proportions, it's MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega on Saturday Night AEW Collision.

How’s Collision shaping up to your eye?