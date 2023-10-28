AEW Collision results, live blog (Oct. 28, 2023): MJF vs. Kenny Omega

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Oct. 28) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will continue the company’s build toward next month’s Full Gear PPV in Los Angeles.

Tonight, AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman wrestles Kenny Omega in a match that not only will determine who leaves with the belt (which is actually in Jay White’s possession, but that’s a whole nother story), but whether MJF or Omega will have the longest reign in its history!

Plus, Hikaru Shida will make her second defense of the Women’s World title this week when she faces Abadon in a Fright Night Fight (whatever that is), Jay White goes one-on-one with AR Fox, House of Black will be in action... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR OCT. 28