Darby Allin was back at Nitro Circus, didn’t land on possibly broken shoulder this time

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Or, in the case of Darby Allin and pulling off a backflip on a tricycle at Nitro Circus, try, try, try, try, try again... then do it one more time.

Largely because the AEW star used it as a way to tell the world he thought his shoulder was fractured, we shared about Allin’s visit to Nitro Circus last week. After dropping that injury update, Darby tried the aforementioned stunt. He didn’t nail it, but did land of the possibly broken shoulder.

He was wearing a sling on his right arm when he showed up by Sting’s side for the debut of Ric Flair on Dynamite this past Wednesday (Oct. 25), but he’s apparently going to be cleared to wrestle by Nov. 18. We say that because he’s booked to team with The Icon and an unknown partner — who will probably be Adam “Edge” Copeland — against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Luchasaurus on AEW’s Full Gear PPV in Los Angeles.

But that didn’t stop Dangerous Darbs from dropping in at Nitro Circus’ show in Stockton, California last night for another attempt at the stunt. This time, he did pull it off. And the only thing his shoulder hit was the padding at the end of the ramp.

Darby Allin did another tricycle backflip stunt at Nitro Circus... and this time he actually pulled it off! pic.twitter.com/1LtqfiJgBa — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) October 27, 2023

That’s the Stinger’s favorite tag team partner for ya.