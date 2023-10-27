 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darby Allin was back at Nitro Circus, didn’t land on possibly broken shoulder this time

In fact, Sting’s favorite tag partner ever nailed the tricycle backflip stunt this time — which is good since they have a match booked for AEW Full Gear.

By Sean Rueter
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Or, in the case of Darby Allin and pulling off a backflip on a tricycle at Nitro Circus, try, try, try, try, try again... then do it one more time.

Largely because the AEW star used it as a way to tell the world he thought his shoulder was fractured, we shared about Allin’s visit to Nitro Circus last week. After dropping that injury update, Darby tried the aforementioned stunt. He didn’t nail it, but did land of the possibly broken shoulder.

He was wearing a sling on his right arm when he showed up by Sting’s side for the debut of Ric Flair on Dynamite this past Wednesday (Oct. 25), but he’s apparently going to be cleared to wrestle by Nov. 18. We say that because he’s booked to team with The Icon and an unknown partner — who will probably be Adam “Edge” Copeland — against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Luchasaurus on AEW’s Full Gear PPV in Los Angeles.

But that didn’t stop Dangerous Darbs from dropping in at Nitro Circus’ show in Stockton, California last night for another attempt at the stunt. This time, he did pull it off. And the only thing his shoulder hit was the padding at the end of the ramp.

That’s the Stinger’s favorite tag team partner for ya.

