Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Oct. 27 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features a 4-way women’s match between Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, Abadon, and Anna Jay. The winner earns an AEW women’s world championship match against Hikaru Shida on this weekend’s Collision.

Also on the card: Mike Santana vs. Ortiz, Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita, we’ll hear from MJF and Kenny Omega, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR OCT. 27