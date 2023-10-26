CJ Perry will ‘fight some b****es in the ring’ to be the best of all-time

CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) debuted in AEW last month, where she is now focused on building her legacy as a manager.

That’s all well and good, but does she ever plan to get back in the ring as a wrestler? That’s one of the questions she was asked by Chris Van Vliet in a new interview released this week.

Perry responded to the question by saying she wants to be the best of all-time, and if that means returning to the ring, then so be it.

“I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time...people often want to be managed by Paul Heyman ‘cause he is the best manager of all time right now. I want to take that spot. And so I want people to be like, ‘I want CJ Perry to manage me.’ I would rather do that than try to become champion, or fight whatever for championships. And be the best hustler for those people to be champions, and create a legacy and a name that way. I just feel that’s my calling. So, if at some point I got to fight some bitches in the ring, of course, I’ll fight some bitches in the ring.”

Right now, Perry’s Hairy and Inflexible husband is busy destroying all of her potential clients like Action Andretti. If Miro keeps doing that, the only choice CJ might have left is to call it quits as a manager and instead “fight some bitches in the ring.”

Do you want to see Miro’s Hot and Flexible Wife kick some ass in AEW, Cagesiders?