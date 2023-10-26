AEW Dynamite plummets to its worst ratings of the year

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Oct. 25) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 774,000 viewers and a .24 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers saw a hard drop compared to last week’s 901K and 0.31, respectively.

The demo rating of 0.24 is tied for Dynamite’s lowest number in its normal Wednesday time slot going back to June 2020. This year’s June 28 episode also fell down to that mark.

This week’s viewership of 774K is the lowest number AEW has pulled in that metric on a Wednesday night in 2023.

Some of the competition AEW Dynamite faced last night included the opening week of NBA regular season games, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and news coverage of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Last week’s numbers were pretty good for Dynamite, so it’s probably worth waiting for more data points in the coming weeks before jumping to any rash conclusions here. Even so, wrestling fans might find it interesting to note that NXT’s viewership this week actually beat out AEW’s flagship show, going up against an even tougher night of sports competition.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.