Chris Jericho’s band FOZZY has a new music video out for its single “Spotlight”, which you can check out in the YouTube video embedded at the top of this post.

Here is an excerpt from their press release hyping up the creative genius of this video:

October 26, 2023 - Today, powerhouse rock band FOZZY are thrilled to release their new music video for their single “Spotlight”. With the superstar showmanship of front-man CHRIS JERICHO, tag-teamed with guitar genius RICH WARD, FOZZY are a band that have always pushed the boundaries both sonically and artistically over their twenty plus year career. From performing three shows across America in one day, to filming a music video on one of the fastest hair raising roller coasters in the world, the band lives up to their reputation again with their “Spotlight” video. Never falling short in creating innovative, imaginative videos, “Spotlight” is no exception in the FOZZY Universe. Filmed by Exceleration Media and Firefly Drone Shows, the ground breaking video features hundreds of live drones that light up the night sky to co-star in this first ever Drone Show music video. It’s a full out assault on your eyes, ears, brain, and remaining senses, as JERICHO braves the elements. To fully capture the magnitude of the night flying drones for the video, FOZZY’S creative team brought the concept to Firefly Drone Shows, who are recognized as the innovation leader in the drone light show industry. “The concept was to design an exciting drone show based on the ‘Spotlight’ lyrics, and bring the drone performance to life directly behind Chris Jericho. The end result is a thrilling music video that took months of planning and programming to make possible,” said Firefly Drone Shows Co-Founder Ryan Sigmon. According to FOZZY Co-founder and Guitarist Rich Ward, “When we came up with the concept of doing a drone show video, we knew the only person who could pull this off was Chris. Who else could conduct hundreds of drones to streak through the sky while creating images 800 feet tall and over 1000 feet wide? Bringing a music video concept to life, especially one that has never been pulled off before, can be challenging because of the multitude number of unknowns. With that said, it was completely worth the challenge and we hope you enjoy “Spotlight” as much as we enjoyed making it!” The single for “Spotlight” demonstrates Fozzy’s evolving sound, melding rock and metal with powerful emotion and musical might. “Spotlight” was produced with precision by Johnny Andrews (THREE DAYS GRACE, ALL THAT REMAINS, HALESTORM) and sonically refined by mixer Jacob Hanson (VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, ARCH ENEMY). “Spotlight” earned the #2 Most Added song this week at National Rock Radio, and with Six consecutive Top 20 singles including a Gold Single with “Judas”, Fozzy is steadily becoming one of the most successful bands on current Rock Radio.

If “a full out assault on your eyes, ears, brain, and remaining senses” is something that sounds appealing to you, and if you agree that JERICHO is “the only person” who could have pulled off such an industry-leading innovative performance, then you’ll be sure to love FOZZY’s new music video for “Spotlight”.

All kidding aside, I haven’t listened to music since roughly 1997 and am the wrong person to ask for critical analysis on this sort of thing, so I’ll defer to you fine folks in the comments below to scrutinize the video and tell your fellow Cagesiders what’s so good or bad about it. I definitely laughed out loud a couple of times at JERICHO’s ridiculous body movements in the video, but that’s about all I have to offer the conversation.

What do you think of FOZZY’s new music video for “Spotlight”?