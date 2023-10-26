AEW rolled into Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Oct. 27) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kyle Fletcher in an “excellent, hard-hitting match.” Fletcher attacked Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs after the match. Don Callis broke it up, and this angle was done in a way where it looks like Fletcher will be joining the Callis Family.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford had a talking segment where they dumped all over the Philadelphia sports teams. Mark Briscoe then made his surprise return to clear them out of the ring.

Abadon defeated Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay in a 4-way match. Abadon will now challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s world title on Collision. Toni Storm and Luther were watching the match from the ramp.

Santana defeated Ortiz in what was tantamount to a hardcore match with lots of weapons. Santana offered a fist bump to Ortiz afterwards, but it was rejected. Sonjay Dutt came out afterwards looking to recruit Ortiz into Jeff Jarrett’s stable, but Ortiz did not join yet.

Do you plan to check out Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?