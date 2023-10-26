Ahead of this week’s Dynamite, AEW promoted a Swerve Strickland talking segment. This was supposedly at Strickland’s request so he could address Hangman Page after the latest back-and-forth maneuvering in their feud prevented Swerve from becoming #1 contender for the TNT title.

Strickland had other plans, however...

On 2nd thought, me and @PrinceKingNana gonna take a detour tonight.... Screw Philly pic.twitter.com/Na1mfhwk6q — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 25, 2023

After Page & The Young Bucks successfully defended their Ring of Honor Trios titles against The Hardys & Brother Zay in Philadelphia, Swerve revealed his & Prince Nana’s destination... Hangman’s house. His plans there included ripping up Page’s young son’s fridge art, putting his feet on Hanger’s couch (an A+ hater move), and then promising to take out his frustrations on Hangman’s child some day before leaving some merch in his crib...

We joke about Christian Cage being a menace, but Strickland’s a G-D monster. I mean, Nana merch? Even if his dad kicks Swerve’s ass to ensure he never pays another visit like this to the Page residence again, that kid’s gonna be scarred for life!

Seriously though, just like he did when he visited Nick Wayne at home in the Pacific Northwest, this showcases Strickland and escalates his current feud nicely. The Mogul Embassy duo were surely gone by the time Hanger made it to Virginia, but that’ll just give him more time to get fired up to respond.

this showcases Strickland and escalates his current feud nicely. The Mogul Embassy duo were surely gone by the time Hanger made it to Virginia, but that'll just give him more time to get fired up to respond.

