AEW announces a new PPV for Dec. 30

AEW continues to expand their line-up of pay-per-view events, announcing a new show on Dynamite tonight (Oct. 25). Worlds End will take place on Sat., Dec. 30 from Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum.

Worlds End will be the eighth AEW PPV event of 2023, up from five the year before. That doesn’t count Ring of Honor PPVs, of which there will also be one in December (Dec. 15’s Final Battle). Rumors have claimed AEW could officially have monthly PPV events as soon as next year.

No official word on if Worlds End will be an annual show, but seeing as recent additions like Forbidden Door and All In already seem to be fixtures on the calendar it seems safe to assume this is the inaugural Worlds End. It will also be the first AEW PPV to take place in New York.

No matches announced yet, as the card for next month’s Full Gear is just now taking shape. Tickets for Worlds End go on sale next Friday (Nov. 3) at 10am ET.

Ready to ring in the new year with AEW?