The main event of the Oct. 25 Dynamite featured Kazuchika Okada’s debut on the show, in a tag bout that also gave us the first in-match encounter between Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson.

Kicking off this epic tag team match, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson face off in the ring for the first time ever!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@rainmakerXokada | @BryanDanielson | @ClaudioCSRO | @OrangeCassidy pic.twitter.com/xinW5D7QSI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2023

Okada & Cassidy vs. Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli was a predictably good match that advanced the Blackpool Combat Club’s issues with Best Friends — and especially International champion OC. It also gave us this epic moment, where the CHAOS teammates combined the two best camera zoom spots in pro wrestling today...

In the end Castagnoli pinned Cassidy following Swiss Death to set-up an International title match between them on next Wednesday’s Dynamite. But before that happened, Cassidy and Okada each hit their finishers on Danielson...

That left the American Dragon on the apron holding his cheek while ringside physician Michael Sampson checked on him. The rest of the BCC came out to check on him, while Best Friends, Kris Statlander, CHAOS’ Rocky Romero & Cassidy’s sometime tag partner HOOK attended to the International champ. It was a somewhat awkward scene during the overrun, especially since everyone kind of stood around rather than get into a stereotypical pro wrestling show-closing brawl.

Which might make you think the Danielson injury is legitimate, and maybe it is. But the way the camera lingered on him and made sure to catch that Okada was taunting him as if to say, “You may keep winning our matches, but I know how to hurt you” points toward this being a set-up for another Rainmaker/Dragon singles match down the line at a bigger show... like say Jan. 4 in the Tokyo Dome?

For their part, AEW & Tony Khan are acting like Danielson is injured but okay...

Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite tonight! We had a great show with a great live crowd in Philly! After an Orange Punch/Rainmaker, thankfully @bryandanielson walked out on his own power!

If you missed tonight's show, it's on at 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET

NEXT on TBS West! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 26, 2023

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Dynamite here.