Toni Storm with the best PPV match announcement ever

Another week, another silent fil-um from Timeless Toni Storm to get us through some picture-in-picture commercials on Dynamite. This one wasn’t just a pleasant way to get through an ad break, either. This one came just after the announcement of one that will premiere at Full Gear next month: “Hollywood Homecoming: The Quest For Gold”.

Aka, a shot at the AEW Women’s World title.

Later on the Oct. 25 Dynamite, Hikaru Shida successfully defended her belt against Storm’s old Outcasts teammate Ruby Soho. In the aftermath, the Timeless One and her new butler Luther coming out to make the challenge clear.

#AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida is victorious but is immediately interrupted by #Timeless Toni Storm!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

Chip up, tits out, and watch out for the shoe at Full Gear. That match gives us this updated card for Nov. 18 in Los Angeles: