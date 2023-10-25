 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Toni Storm with the best PPV match announcement ever

By Sean Rueter
Another week, another silent fil-um from Timeless Toni Storm to get us through some picture-in-picture commercials on Dynamite. This one wasn’t just a pleasant way to get through an ad break, either. This one came just after the announcement of one that will premiere at Full Gear next month: “Hollywood Homecoming: The Quest For Gold”.

Aka, a shot at the AEW Women’s World title.

Later on the Oct. 25 Dynamite, Hikaru Shida successfully defended her belt against Storm’s old Outcasts teammate Ruby Soho. In the aftermath, the Timeless One and her new butler Luther coming out to make the challenge clear.

Chip up, tits out, and watch out for the shoe at Full Gear. That match gives us this updated card for Nov. 18 in Los Angeles:

• MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship

• MJF (c) vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag titles

• Hikaru Shida (c)* vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World championship

• Sting, Darby Allin & TBA vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

* Provided Shida is still champ by the time the PPV rolls around. AEW announced she’ll defend again on Saturday’s Collision against the winner of a 4Way between Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Abadon that’s set to take place on this week’s Rampage.

