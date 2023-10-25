Ideas for Tony Khan’s historic gift to Sting

Tony Khan has a special surprise in store for Sting on Dynamite (Oct. 25, 2023). The gift is being described as historic and something that has never happened to a wrestler in pro wrestling. With lofty expectations like that, the mind wanders in dreaming up potential ideas.

Here is the list so far:

Tony Khan legally changes his name to Sting Jr.

New championship for the 50+ age division, named after Sting

Fly Sting to the moon for the first match in outer space

Tony Khan and Sting break the Guinness World Record for longest hug at 32 hours, 32 minutes, and 32 seconds

Give Sting a blimp for his final feud versus Danhausen

Build a statue for Sting larger than the Statue of Liberty

The Stingmobile, a la the Batmobile

Sting network, all Sting all the time 24 hours a day

Faces of Sting Mount Rushmore

Full ownership to the song, “Man Called Sting”

What grand ideas do you have for Sting’s historic gift?