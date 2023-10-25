 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ideas for Tony Khan’s historic gift to Sting

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Tony Khan has a special surprise in store for Sting on Dynamite (Oct. 25, 2023). The gift is being described as historic and something that has never happened to a wrestler in pro wrestling. With lofty expectations like that, the mind wanders in dreaming up potential ideas.

Here is the list so far:

  • Tony Khan legally changes his name to Sting Jr.
  • New championship for the 50+ age division, named after Sting
  • Fly Sting to the moon for the first match in outer space
  • Tony Khan and Sting break the Guinness World Record for longest hug at 32 hours, 32 minutes, and 32 seconds
  • Give Sting a blimp for his final feud versus Danhausen
  • Build a statue for Sting larger than the Statue of Liberty
  • The Stingmobile, a la the Batmobile
  • Sting network, all Sting all the time 24 hours a day
  • Faces of Sting Mount Rushmore
  • Full ownership to the song, “Man Called Sting”

What grand ideas do you have for Sting’s historic gift?

