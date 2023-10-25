AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Oct. 25, 2023): MJF vs. Juice

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Oct. 25) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at the Liacouris Center in Philadelphia, and feature MJF defending his Dynamite Diamong Ring against Bullet Club Gold’s Juice Robinson.

Dynamite will also feature the return of Kazuchika Okada for a team-up with Orange Cassidy against Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli, and Tony Khan presenting Sting with a special gift after he announced his upcoming retirement on last week’s episode.

Plus, Hikaru Shida puts her Women’s World title on the line against Ruby Soho, The Hardys & Brother Zay try to take the Ring of Honor Trios champioship from Hangman Page & The Young Bucks, Swerve Strickland addresses his nemesis Page, RVD is back to team with HOOK against John Silver & Alex Reynolds of Dark Order, Chris Jericho sits down with Renee Paquette... and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 25

YOU! You will go down to the demons! When you get there you’ll be down in hell! But me, I’m just here to liveblog this here pro wrestling show for you, folks.

The show opens with Renee Paquette backstage with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

He takes a call from Adam Cole, who has finally gotten surgery, but before Adam can answer, Roderick Strong and the Kingdom roll up yelling for ADAM!

Roddy says he’s been thinking and let’s pretend that Max isn’t behind the devil mask and for the sake of their mutual friend Adam, he’ll help him with Bullet Club Gold. MJF shoves his wheelchair away and cuts a promo on Juice Robinson, telling him he wants to make him feel small, that’s great, well tonight he’s got a bullet with his name on it and he is not going to miss.

We cut to the Devil, nodding before he shoves the camera!

“Rock Hard” Juice Robinson vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) (Dynamite Diamond Ring)

Friedman right in with a double leg into mounted punches, putting boots to Robinson in the corner, referee Bryce Resmburg pulls him back but he goes right back to putting boots to him! To the floor, smashing Juice into the barricade, throwing him over the timekeeper’s table!

Max takes a sip of water and spits it into Robinson’s face! Pressing the attack, beating him down on the floor and he’s got Juice busted open! Robinson on the comeback, apron DDT connects, cover for two! Choking Friedman with his own scarf, mounted punches, “Switchblade” Jay White comes to the stage and we go to break!

Back from commercial, Jay White has joined the commentary desk.

Robinson laying in wait, face bloodied, an Ass Boy passes him the scarf again but Max turns it around and chokes him with it! Juice fights out of it, MJF ducks a lariat, rallies, big body slam in the middle of the ring! Smashing his face into the turnbuckles over and over again, mounted punches follow!

Juice’s blood covering Max’s chin and hands, he calls for the Kangaroo Kick and he gets it! Robinson back with a leg lariat, disdainful front kicks, MJF slaps the taste out of his mouth and demands he hit him, so Juice gouges his eyes! Off the ropes, under a lariat, backflip into an eyepoke!

Off the ropes, Robinson spits in his eyes, Left Hand of God, powerbomb connects... NOT ENOUGH! Elbow up on the charge, Max off the second with a double stomp to the elbow! Pass him to the apron, setting up the Heatseeker but Juice blocks! Duck a lariat, dive onto the Ass Boys!

Getting Juice tripped up in the ring skirt, claw the back and rake the eyes and Tony Schiavone is loving it! Back inside, the Juice Is Loose but Max will not stay down! The Ass Boys try to run in, Bryce is distracted cutting them off, Juice has his ring on, Max has his, big right hand from the champion... ROBINSON! IS! DOWN! HEATSEEKER! HEATSEEKER! IT’S OVER!

Maxwell Jacob Friedman wins by pinfall with Heatseeker, retaining the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Post-match the Ass Boys beat MJF down but the Kingdom run down to make the save! They brawl with the Gunns and get dumped to the floor just as Switchblade returns to the ring! Ass Boys pick Max up, he spits in Jay’s face... THE ACCLAIMED MAKE THE SAVE!

White gets on the mic from the stage and calls MJF out, telling him to focus and follow his sweet, exotic accent and forget about all of this and all of his other challengers, because he’s the only man that matters as long as he’s got the Bang Bang Belt, and he’ll never get his grabby little hands on it again.

Colten Gunn challenges MJF for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear!

Max tells him to listen good, if he wants a shot at the tag titles, he’s got one, and he’ll see Jay White at Full Gear for sure, but he won’t wait that long to get hands on his Dollar Store Jack Sparrow looking ass, because next week he’s taking them up on their atomicos match, and when he wins, he’s taking the title belt back.

Roderick Strong screams Max’s name at him and asks if he’s going to pick them to team against the Bang Bang Gang, and MJF tells Mid Mike, Mid Matt, and Roddy “the Simp” Strong to go roll off a cliff and calls him a bland bitch again.

Max Caster asks if that means MJF is going to pick them, and Friedman tells Caster to listen very carefully, he’s never liked him and he’s not going to tag with him if he was on fire and Platinum Max was the only way to put it out. He doesn’t care what they think, and Caster asks if he’s saying there’s a chance.

Anthony Bowens counters by pointing out that everyone loves the Acclaimed, and Caster asks for one favor before they leave Philadelphia tonight, and asks him to scissor. MJF puts his fingers up before gently grabbing Caster’s hand and closing his scissors.

Friedman leaves and Kenny Omega meets him on the stage and says he seems to have a lot going on so he’s cutting straight to brass tacks— he has something Omega wants, but so does Kenny for him. Even though he has no right to ask, and if he thinks he’s the kind of scumbag he thinks he is, he’ll tell him to go fly a kite, but if he’s the champion the fans think he is, he’ll hear him out.

He wants the belt and he wants the right to defend his streak, and if Max is better than him and he knows it, he’ll do it by golly gosh. MJF books a title match for Saturday! They shake hands and Max does his catchphrase. Kenny pats him on the shoulder and says “three days bitch” and we go to break.

Back from commercial, we get a Wardlow vignette where he talks about sitting at home watching Maxwell Jacob Friedman become the name and face of the company and how bad that felt and how he’s going to take everything from him.

Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. HOOK & Rob Van Dam

Reynolds and HOOK to start, Alex full of bluster so the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil takes him down and takes him to school! Tags made, Van Dam with a big monkey flip, all four men in the ring and the babyfaces clear them with lariats! Evil Uno eats a forearm off the apron and we go to break!

Back from commercial, HOOK gets a northern lights on Silver and tags RVD back in! Lariats into a superkick, standing guillotine leg drop, Reynolds runs in, back body drop to the apron, dropkick sends Alex to the floor! Kick to John’s face, rolling thunder senton atomico... REYNOLDS BREAKS IT UP!

HOOK tags back in, crossface strikes on the MEAT MAN! Reynolds breaks an attempt at Redrum up, Van Dam with a pep talk, Uno comes in with a chair... VAN DAMINATOR! Enzuigiri on Alex, RVD goes up top... FIVE STAR FROG SPLASH TAKES REYNOLDS OUT! HOOK dumps a pump kick from Silver...

HOOK & Rob Van Dam win by submission with Redrum from HOOK on John Silver.

RJ City is backstage to introduce a new Toni Storm film to us but she interrupts and shushes him and we go to break as Hold That Butler! airs picture-in-picture.

Back from commercial, Tony Schiavone is in the ring and on the mic and introduces Darby Allin and Sting.

Sting says he’s glad to be here and he wants to thank two people he forgot last week and because there’s so much history for him in this town, he wants to thank Philadelphia.

(Aw, you’re welcome Steve.)

He also wants to thank Darby, by far the best partner he’s ever had and he addresses crowd reaction to that and says Allin’s the man. And also he wants to thank Tony Khan for making the phone call four years ago and giving him a chance to come back and grapple a little longer.

Schiavone says TK should thank Sting for what he’s meant to AEW over the last few years and how proud we are to have AEW as part of his career. 35 years ago Sting put pro wrestling on the map on TBS, elevated him to the icon he is now, and you’ve heard all week that Tony Khan has a very special gift for Sting and we’re gonna reveal that gift right now.

(Also Sprach Zarathustra begins.)

THE “NATURE BOY” RIC FLAIR IS HERE!

Tony Schiavone welcomes Ric to AEW and Flair gets on the mic.

He says in life there are magical moments few and far between, and that’s the magic that makes you the best. 35 years ago he and Sting made history on TBS at the first Clash of Champions, opposite WrestleMania, and when he inducted Sting into the Hall of Fame, going 55 minutes is hard, but Sting never took a deep breath and lived up to his potential and he’s not only one of the greatest ever, but damnit he’s probably the nicest guy he’s ever known.

And if he’ll have him, he wants to ride the wagon out with him. “Wooo!”s begin, Ric experimentally runs the ropes and throws a chop and gets interrupted—

Enter Christian Cage, flanked by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne as usual.

He gets on the mic and says Tony Khan is a billionaire and this is the gift he gives Sting? A suit, some gold chains, and a black liver? Great gift. He says it’s impressive the way Flair is moving, not like Weekend at Bernie’s at all. Relax, relax, he knows Ric Flair isn’t dead, and he also knows there’s no god, because if there was, he would have died 20 years ago.

Now the real reason he’s out here is because last week Sting and Darby Allin stuck their nose in his business yet again, and he asks Darby how his arm is feeling. He’ll give him one more chance to look at something he’ll never be, a champion. But he has a proposition, Sting has this brilliant picture painted of a retirement at Revolution, but he wants the Icon gone now.

There’s three of them and there’s three in the ring even though Ric is only one superkick away from turning into dust, and he wants a trios match at Full Gear! But it won’t be a celebration, it’ll be a funeral. He demands to have his music hit but production doesn’t cooperate.

Sting tells him to hold on and does a big sneeze and says he’s allergic to jackasses. He and Darby will find a partner and they accept his challenge.

We get footage from earlier of Renee Paquette interviewing Chris Jericho.

He says “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs destroyed him and he can’t ever remember eating a beatdown like that. His ribs are still hurting but what’s hurting the most is probably his ego. He talks about reinventing himself and his self-confidence and the knowledge that he can beat anybody on any given night but he didn’t see Hobbs coming.

Does he still have what it takes? Is it time to maybe step back a little bit? Or is it time to get even stronger and more intense and know that he’s Chris effin’ Jericho and get some sort of revenge? Don Callis has a whole family and there’s lots of guys in that family with lots of friends, and Chris Jericho has lots of friends, and some of those friends are even bigger than Hobbs.

Brother Zay & Hardy Boyz (Jeff & Matt Hardy) vs. Hung Bucks (“Hangman” Adam Page, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson) (c) (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

Zay and Nick to start, big hip toss and a body slam from Jackson, Kassidy on the wrong side of town, working him over with quick tags, Matt Hardy tags in, Matt on Matt violence, shoving match breaks out, Jeff with a kick to the spine and his Broken Brilliance gets a Side Effect for two!

Brother Zay with a tornillo to take Adam and Nick out, posing with Matt Hardy and we go to break!

Back from commercial, Matt Jackson getting worked over, Hangman with the hot tag! Catching Zay on a crossbody, fallaway slam connects, plancha to the floor to take Matt Hardy out! Back inside, Death Valley Driver spikes Kassidy... SO CLOSE! Nick Jackson in, superkicks for everybody!

Double-teams from the Hardyz and Zay, Twist of Fate from Matt sets Jeff up, Swanton Bomb... NICK JACKSON BREAKS IT UP! Meltzer Driver denied, Buckshot connects on Zay, superkicks to the Hardyz, dragging Kassidy into position...

Hung Bucks win by pinfall with BTE Trigger on Brother Zay, retaining the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Post-match, Prince Nana appears on the tron at Adam Page’s house.

He opens the door for Shane Strickland and Hangman understandably freaks out and runs to the back as Swerve talks about how his family owes him something for taking his opportunity away. He mocks some art on the refrigerator and tears it up! He picks up an electronic children’s picture book briefly before grabbing the camera and heading deeper into the house over Nana’s objections.

He brings the camera to a crib and says Page took something from him so now he owes him a debt, and since he’s not here, is Hangman, Jr. gonna pay the debt?

He will, but not today. Today Swerve is just gonna leave a t-shirt as a promise that he will collect on his debt.

And so we go to break.

Back from commercial, Renee Paquette interviews Adam Copeland about the Christian Cage segment tonight.

He says he still won’t fight Christian because their friendship is more important than anything in this business.

Darby Allin and Sting roll up and Allin makes an impassioned plea for Copeland to team with them and kill or be killed. Adam says he respects Darby and Sting says he can’t believe they’re having this conversation. He’s had the blinders on, he kept teaming with Lex Luger, but he learned from Ric Flair how to see through guys like Christian, and Copeland needs to open his eyes before it’s too late.

Sting shakes him bodily and says to listen, before it’s too late, and they go way back and he shouldn’t mess it up now.

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Feeling out, Shida with a crossbody and a bodyslam, mounted punches in the corner but Soho slips out with a punch of her own! Off the ropes, STO connects, but Hikaru gets her back in the corner for more mounted punches! Kicking her down, Shida off the top, missile dropkick and Ruby rolls to the floor!

No Future on the floor and we go to break!

Back from commercial, trading forearms in the middle of the ring, Shida gets her in an Argentine Backbreaker Rack, a few pulses, dropping her, sliding elbow... SO CLOSE! Shida gets the spray paint, Soho gets the belt, Hikaru sprays the belt and Ruby uses the confusion to unlace her bracer and use the lace for an assisted Destination Unknown... STILL NO!

No Future gets a Katana and both women are down and out! Hikaru makes the cover, Soho kicks out, looking for that Falcon Arrow, block No Future, pump knee strike, Falcon Arrow, Ruby reverses into a victory roll but goes face-first into the exposed turnbuckle! Shida takes advantage...

Hikaru Shida wins by pinfall with Katana, retaining the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Post-match, everything goes black-and-white as Toni Storm comes out to the stage with her butler in tow, as Shida looks on in confusion.

Renee Paquette is backstage in the trainer’s room with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

He starts talking about the emotion ahead of his title match on Saturday when Samoa Joe rolls up clapping. He says Max has a severe lack of friendship and he has an offer, he’ll be his friend. MJF accepts and Joe demands a rematch but says he doesn’t need to answer now.

And so we go to break.

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Orange Cassidy) vs. Team Uppercut (“American Dragon” Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli)

Danielson and Cassidy to start, Bryan taking him down, kicks, wristlock, bicep stomp, shoot kick to the spine! Arm wringer, back and forth, figure four headscissors from Dragon. Bryan with a leg kick, tag to Claudio, scoop and a slam! Okada tags in, working Castagnoli over just enough to go after Danielson!

Kazuchika and Claudio with a forearm exchange in the middle of the ring, moving to uppercuts, back to Orange and Dragon takes him out as we go to break!

Back from commercial, Cassidy ducks and blindsides Castagnoli to send him to the floor, crawling for the tag but Claudio runs around the ring and cuts him off! Karelin lift reversed, sunset flip, DDT connects! Tags made and it’s Danielson and Okada squaring off again!

Going chops for forearms, whip across, Okada ducks a lariat and takes Bryan out with a back elbow! Whip to the corner, hip attack, front kick, DDT, cover for two! Scoop and a slam, planting him, cover for two! Danielson floats over, bicep stomp, chest kicks, taking him down into the LeBell Lock but Kazuchika gets out!

Duck the Rainmaker, Okada shrugging chops off and throwing hard right hands in return! Backflip up and over, off the ropes, duck the lariat, duck the Axe Bomber, both men go for lariats and both men are down and out! Castagnoli tags in, so does Cassidy, crossbody caught but Kazuchika completes it with a boot for a nearfall!

Lazy kicks from Orange, getting harder and more serious, stunning Claudio! Off the ropes, satellite DDT reversed into the Giant Swing reversed into a front chancery reversed into a suplex reversed into Stundog Millionaire! Satellite DDT connects... DANIELSON BREAKS IT UP!

Dragon takes Okada out with a dropkick, plancha from Cassidy, back inside, elbow pad off, Castagnoli gets to his feet but he’s got the Orange Punch scouted and reverses into the giant swing! Sharpshooter applied, Okada tries to break it up once and he shrugs it off, twice he breaks to attack and gets caught with the Reverse Neckbreaker!

Clear Danielson off the apron, bodyslam for Claudio, Kazuchika off the top with the elbow drop! Rainmaker snap zoom hug zoom out right back into the Best Friends snap zoom hug! Bryan blocks a Rainmaker, dropkick connects, wristlock, back elbows, Orange Punch sets it up... RAINMAKER!

Claudio back in, duck a Rainmaker, springboard corkscrew uppercut! SWISS DEATH TAKES ORANGE DOWN AND IT IS OVER!

Team Uppercut wins by pinfall with Swiss Death from Claudio Castagnoli on Orange Cassidy.

Post-match, Danielson is clutching his mouth/cheek area and the ringside doctor is checking on him as all of Blackpool Combat Club circle his pal.

Claudio gets back in the ring to confront Okada, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and HOOK join him, Moxley up on the apron and we’re informed that Claudio will challenge Orange for the International Championship next week.

Danielson just about sits up and joins the staredown as we go off the air.

That’s the show, folks.