The main event of this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view was an actual dream match pitting NJPW top star Kazuchika Okada against “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. Danielson won the match but ended up missing the next couple of months with a broken arm.

Since then, there’s been plenty of speculation about an Okada vs. Danielson rematch taking place next January in the Tokyo Dome at WrestleKingdom. Before that can happen though, Okada and Danielson will be mixing it up in a tag team match next week (Oct. 25) on AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia.

It will be Okada & Orange Cassidy vs. Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli. Cassidy announced the match during Battle of the Belts VIII, in response to a confrontation earlier in the show with Blackpool Combat Club.

"Why don't you meet me...and OKADA in Philadelphia for #AEWDynamite...and then we can fight" - Orange Cassidy to the Blackpool Combat Club.



Watch #AEWBOTBVIII LIVE on TNT!@orangecassidy | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/2vT4D3fQQL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

Now that’s pretty damn cool.

Here’s the full lineup for the Oct. 25 Dynamite:

Kazuchika Okada & Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

Tony Khan has a gift for Sting

MJF vs. Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s World Title

Rob Van Dam & Hook in tag team action

Young Bucks & Hangman Page (c) vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay for the ROH World six-man tag belts

Are you excited to see Okada and Cassidy get it on with Danielson and Castagnoli, Cagesiders?