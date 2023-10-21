 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kazuchika Okada is returning to AEW and getting right back in the ring with Bryan Danielson

By Cain A. Knight
The main event of this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view was an actual dream match pitting NJPW top star Kazuchika Okada against “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. Danielson won the match but ended up missing the next couple of months with a broken arm.

Since then, there’s been plenty of speculation about an Okada vs. Danielson rematch taking place next January in the Tokyo Dome at WrestleKingdom. Before that can happen though, Okada and Danielson will be mixing it up in a tag team match next week (Oct. 25) on AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia.

It will be Okada & Orange Cassidy vs. Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli. Cassidy announced the match during Battle of the Belts VIII, in response to a confrontation earlier in the show with Blackpool Combat Club.

Now that’s pretty damn cool.

Here’s the full lineup for the Oct. 25 Dynamite:

  • Kazuchika Okada & Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli
  • Tony Khan has a gift for Sting
  • MJF vs. Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring
  • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s World Title
  • Rob Van Dam & Hook in tag team action
  • Young Bucks & Hangman Page (c) vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay for the ROH World six-man tag belts

Are you excited to see Okada and Cassidy get it on with Danielson and Castagnoli, Cagesiders?

