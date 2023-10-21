It didn’t long after its inception for AEW fans to realize that Battle of the Belts is largely a skippable show, typically filled with lots of ROH title matches or AEW title matches that lack captivating challengers / stories. As far as I can recall, the first seven Battle of the Belts events have included only one championship change.

Would anything be different with tonight’s (Oct. 21) Battle of the Belts VIII? Not really.

We got our filler ROH title match in the form of ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe going over Tony Nese.

Elsewhere on the card, AEW World Trios Champions Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed defeated the former Jericho Appreciation Society members, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retained against John Silver, and TBS Champion Kris Statlander got the win over Willow Nightingale.

That’s four more title matches in the Battle of the Belts series, and once again no belts changed hands. But hey, at least most of the matches were pretty good.

Did you think any of the champions would actually lose their titles tonight at Battle of the Belts VIII, Cagesiders?