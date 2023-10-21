Jon Moxley is back and kicking ass again

Jon Moxley suffered a “mild concussion” last month during a match against Rey Fenix, which put him on the sidelines and forced him to miss the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

AEW advertised Mox for a rematch against Rey Fenix last week on Title Tuesday, but he wasn’t cleared in time for that match either.

Then tonight (Oct. 21) on Collision, Malakai and the House of Black returned to AEW, interrupting the show three separate times. Bryan Danielson and FTR were the victims of the first two strikes. The third disruption happened in the main event, where House of Black screwed over Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta and caused them to lose a tag team title match against Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

Starks and Big joined House of Black for a 5-on-2 beatdown on Blackpool Combat Club after the match. That brought our FTR and Danielson to help the babyfaces, but they were too physically compromised to overcome the heels.

And then everything changed with the arrival of Jon Moxley:

After a wild brawl that sent most of the heels running, the night ended with Ricky Starks left in the ring to take an ass kicking from FTR and BCC, including two Giant Swings from Claudio Castagnoli.

Moxley was in a feisty mood, as he also got physical with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy when OC was in the middle of his entrance for Battle of the Belts.

Phew, there was a lot going on there, Cagesiders. What do you make of it all?