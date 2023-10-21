Malakai Black did it again!

Malakai Black returned to AEW after the opening match of tonight’s (Oct. 21) episode of Collision, where he made the lights go out before kicking Bryan Danielson’s head in.

The lights went out again a little bit later in the show when Bullet Club Gold was in the ring, but it wasn’t Black this time. Nope, it was The Devil.

Fast forward to the second hour of Collision, and FTR was doing their thing in a tune-up match. The lights suddenly went out again. When the lights came back, there was Malakai Black once again standing in the ring.

But the lights suddenly went out once again, and this time the House of Black appeared in the ring to lay waste to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler:

The end result is that Malakai and the House of Black is back with a bang in AEW, picking a fight with both the Blackpool Combat Club and FTR in the same night.

Where do you think this story is going next, Cagesiders?