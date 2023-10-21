Ruby Soho gets to lose another title match in AEW

Ruby Soho main evented last night’s (Oct. 20) episode of Rampage with a singles win over Skye Blue. As a result, it was announced tonight on Collision that Soho will get a title match against AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. That match takes place on next Wednesday’s (Oct. 25) episode of Dynamite.

Soho has a reputation for always losing the big match in AEW, whether it’s in tournament finals or with championship belts on the line. That frustrating fact isn’t lost on her, as you can clearly see in how fired up she is in this promo (following a Jericho Appreciation Society interview) where she asserts that she deserves to be a champion in AEW:

Do you think things will work out Ruby’s way this time?

While you’re mulling over that question, check out the lineup for next week’s Dynamite: