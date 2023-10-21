Malakai Black returns to AEW, immediately kicks Bryan’s head in

Tonight’s (Oct. 21) episode of AEW Collision kicked off with Tony Khan’s so-called ‘special Dream Match’ of Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo.

It was a very good match, as expected, with Danielson going over clean. After the match was over, Bryan and Andrade showed each respect with a handshake. Andrade took his leave from the ring, but then the lights went out.

When the lights came back, Danielson’s head was immediately kicked in by a returning Malakai Black:

Malakai Black with a blindside attack on Bryan Danielson!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @malakaiblxck pic.twitter.com/Eo8UblFZb6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

The Blackpool Combat Club came out to save Bryan, but the lights went out again, and Black was gone.

Malakai was last seen in AEW nearly two months ago at AEW: All In London, when House of Black lost the AEW world trios championship to Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed. But now he’s back, and it looks like he’s fully prepared to go to war with the BCC.

What did you think of the ‘special dream match’ and Malakai’s return on Collision, Cagesiders?