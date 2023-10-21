AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts VIII results, live blog (Oct. 21, 2023): Danielson vs. Andrade

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision — and Battle of the Belts VIII, airing live tonight (Oct. 21) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

The show comes our way from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Collision will feature Tony Khan’s dream match pitting Bryan Danielson against Andrade El Ídolo, Ricky Starks & Big Bill defending their AEW Tag titles against Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight with an ROH title shot for Jay Lethal on the line, and Miro one-on-one with Action Andretti.

Then at 10pm on BotB, John Silver tries to take the International championship from Orange Cassidy, TBS champ Kris Statlander defends against Willow Nightingale, and The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass put the AEW Trios titles on the line against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia,

AEW COLLISION & BATTLE OF THE BELTS VIII RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 21