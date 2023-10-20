Tony Khan’s ‘special Dream Match’ announcement doesn’t live up to the hype

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan went on social media to hype a ‘special Dream Match’ for Saturday night’s (Oct. 21) episode of Collision. The big announcement was set to be made tonight on Rampage.

What did Tony’s announcement turn out to be? Kenny Omega vs. Tanahashi? Goldberg vs. The Ryback? SLAPJACK vs. Shanky?

Well, Tony didn’t actually make the announcement himself. The dream match was instead briefly inserted into Excalibur’s rapid-fire rundown of the lineup for Collision. The dream match is...Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo.

I’m sure Danielson and Andrade will put on a great match, but this announcement was a letdown and an inaccurate use of the phrase “special Dream Match.” Danielson and Andrade competed against each other multiple times on WWE SmackDown television in 2018. It’s not a “special Dream Match,” it’s a very good match-up between two great workers on the AEW roster.

But maybe I’m wrong, so you can let me know in the comments below if this is a match you have been dreaming about for years. And while you’re mulling that over, here is the full lineup for this weekend’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII: