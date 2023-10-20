Tony Khan’s next big announcement will be a ‘special dream match’

For a while there, it felt like we were getting BIG announcements from AEW head honcho Tony Khan almost every week. Sometimes they were MAJOR, and even HUGE.

They’re a bit more rare these days (and to be fair, WWE’s been using this particular promotional tactic lately too, as they did last Friday when Triple H announced Nick Aldis as SmackDown’s General Manager). But we’re getting one tonight (Oct. 20) on Rampage, when TK will unveil a dream match for this weekend’s Collision...

It's been a great week for AEW +

a great weekend starts TONIGHT!

We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!

I'll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW!

What could it be? Place your bets, then join us for our Rampage coverage at 10pm ET and we can all find out together,

Here’s an updated look at plans for the Oct. 21 Collision — and Battle of the Belts VIII: