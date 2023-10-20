 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony Khan’s next big announcement will be a ‘special dream match’

By Sean Rueter
For a while there, it felt like we were getting BIG announcements from AEW head honcho Tony Khan almost every week. Sometimes they were MAJOR, and even HUGE.

They’re a bit more rare these days (and to be fair, WWE’s been using this particular promotional tactic lately too, as they did last Friday when Triple H announced Nick Aldis as SmackDown’s General Manager). But we’re getting one tonight (Oct. 20) on Rampage, when TK will unveil a dream match for this weekend’s Collision...

What could it be? Place your bets, then join us for our Rampage coverage at 10pm ET and we can all find out together,

Here’s an updated look at plans for the Oct. 21 Collision — and Battle of the Belts VIII:

Collision

• Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Tag Team championship

• Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight; if Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal gets a shot at Kingston’s ROH World title

• Miro vs. Action Andretti

• A dream match

Battle of the Belts VIII

• The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker for the AEW World Trios championship

• Kris Statlander (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title

• Orange Cassidy (c) vs. John Silver, Kip Sabian, or Brother Zay for the AEW International championship

