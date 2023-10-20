Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Oct. 20 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features the AEW debut of CMLL star Mistico. He goes one-on-one against Rocky Romero for Mexico’s Pound-For-Pound Crown.

Also on the card: Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, Brother Zay vs. John Silver vs. Kip Sabian with the winner facing AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy at Battle of the Belts, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR OCT. 20