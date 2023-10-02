It seems two AEW stars were injured at WrestleDream

WrestleDream, AEW’s new Antonio Inoki tribute event that debuted last night (Oct. 1) in Seattle, was enough of a success that Tony Khan already announced it will remain on the company’s calendar for 2024.

It wasn’t without its costs, however. Two talents left the PPV in Seattle needing to get injuries checked out.

Darby Allin arrived at the post-show media scrum (also where Khan broke the news about next year’s WrestleDream) wearing a sling on his right arm. Allin said he’d get x-rays on it immediately after he left Climate Pledge Arena to get a better idea of how, and how badly, he was injured. He did say he still planned to meet his mountain climbing coach this morning to continue preparations for his Mount Everest expedition, so Darby gonna Darby. No official word on what might have happened, but this spot during his main event loss to Christian Cage seems like a likely suspect:

In the match immediately preceding that one, Mark Davis of Aussie Open was clearly dealing with a forearm/wrist issue throughout much of his team’s loss to FTR. The announcers seemed to think it happened during a spot where Davis took a dive spot then his partner Kyle Fletcher broke up the subsequent cover with another. Khan didn’t mention the Australian big man while discussing injuries at the scrum, but Davis’ post-show post on X (fka Twitter) is pretty clear:

sometimes you win em, sometimes you snap your wrist — dunkzilla - マーク・デイビス (@DUNKZILLADavis) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Wrestling Observer Radio reports the shoulder issue which was used to explain Rey Fenix’s absence from the 4Way Tag title #1 contenders match was storyline — but one used in part because of how banged up the International champion was coming into WrestleDream. Given how he was barely cleared for action early this week — and that he has a defense lined up for this Wednesday (Oct. 4) on Dynamite — it seems AEW just wrote a way to limit how much he’d have to do on last night’s PPV.

So some good news there, and we’ll wait for further updates/confirmation on Allin & Davis.