Adam Copeland isn’t the only member of the AEW roster married to a WWE Hall of Famer. Bryan Danielson is too, and his wife Brie Garcia (she & twin sister Nikki ditched their kayfabe surname Bella earlier this year) recently hinted a return to the ring.

In her Instagram Stories last week, Brie answered a fan question about wrestling again with a caption that read:

“I will...waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit [sic] Baker.....love to go wrestle Trin [current Knockouts champ Trinity, fka Naomi]...Can’t wait to see her and Mickey [Mickie James] in action.....first on my list is The lIconics...wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!”

This was apparently news to Danielson, but that someone else brought it to his attention at the post-WrestleDream media scrum didn’t surprise him. He also wouldn’t be surprised to see his wife do it — including if that mean the Danielsons being together in an AEW ring:

“So I will never say never — but she puts stuff on Instagram that I don’t even know. Sometimes, people will say like, ‘Oh my gosh, that picture of your kids is adorable.’ And I’m saying, ‘What picture are you talking about?’ And they’ll show them to me and I haven’t even seen the picture! She hasn’t sent me the picture! “So — so, I will say this, Brie is the boss in our family. If she wants to come do it, it’ll get done.”

Will Buddy Danielson get big enough for Mama to mount her comeback before Papa’s promise to Birdie kicks in?