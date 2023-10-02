AEW just wrapped up its WrestleDream PPV from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Tony Khan’s promotion closed out their latest big show on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023 with Nick Wayne turning on Darby Allin to help Christian Cage retain the TNT title, setting up the arrival of Edge Adam Copeland.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 13 other matches for that honor. We also say Bryan Danielson win his Dream Match with Zack Sabre, Jr., Swerve Strickland pick up the biggest win of his AEW career against Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston defend his titles in a hard-hitting, respectful showdown with Katsuyori Shibata, Kris Statlander fend off a challenge from a greatly improved Julia Hart, and FTR & The Young Bucks pick up wins en route to another battle between two of wrestling’s best tag teams. And that was just some of what happened at WrestleDream!

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here.