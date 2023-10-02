Watch the AEW WrestleDream media scrum

AEW’s Oct. 1, 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) from Seattle featured the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Edge Adam Copeland for a run that will at least start with a program opposite his lifelong friend and former tag partner, TNT champion Christian Cage.

And that means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite Wrestling should have plenty to talk about at the media scrum kicking off right about now.

Not to mention, it will probably be a long time until the memory of the scrum that followed All Out 2022 fades, and these will likely always pique our interest because of CM Punk’s infamous “gripebomb” and the brawl that followed it. We know we’d kick ourselves if we missed anything that was even remotely that impactful.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful WrestleDream — and an eventful couple months for AEW in general, some hints of what’s to come in AEW... and maybe a little bit of drama.