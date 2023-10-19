The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Oct. 18) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 901,000 viewers and a .31 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are way up from last week’s 609,000 viewers and 0.26 demo rating, showing that AEW Dynamite’s loss to WWE NXT in the Tuesday night ratings war didn’t matter one bit.

These results are also better than what Dynamite did in the couple of weeks prior to the Tuesday night war, and returns it to the normal range from the weeks prior to Grand Slam. This ratings increase could also be related to AEW’s hype for Sting’s appearance, which turned out to be the announcement of the final match of his career at Revolution 2024. Dynamite was airing opposite the baseball playoffs, and the results look even better with that context in mind.

So AEW Dynamite is right back on track after last week’s outlier result, and now it’s time to move forward, assuming the owner is done being a troll on social media about it.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

